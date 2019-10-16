KAIN, Robin (Lofty):
Formerly of Millers Flat. Husband of Phyl, passed away peacefully, on October 14, 2019, at Clutha Health First surrounded and supported by his family. Loved father and father-in-law of Trevor and Daly, Debbie and Kevin van de Water, Michelle and Ken McKenzie Anderson, Jock and Debbie, Lindsay and Myreen, and all his Grand and Great-Grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Clutha Health First for their support and their compassionate, respectful care of Lofty. A celebration of Lofty's life will be held on Friday, October 18 at 1.30pm, in the Millers Flat Hall, then leaving for the Millers Flat Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Milton St John Ambulance would be a good idea. Messages C/- Jock Kain,
6 Johnson St, Milton 9220.
Published in Timaru Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019