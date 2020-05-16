TRUMP,
Robert William (Bob):
(Born Devon, England) Passed away peacefully at home with loving family by his side (as he wanted) on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, aged 71. Cherished and much loved husband and soulmate of Irene. Dearest and adored Dad and Step-Dad of Sharon and Chris, Michael, Chris, Missy and Brett, and Shelley and Quentin. Treasured Grandad of Sam and Matthew; Cody, Lachie and Sophia; and Ashton, Benjamin and Cooper. Dearly loved brother and friend of Ann and a loved brother in-law and uncle. A special thanks and appreciation also to Kirsty Russell (Wood Street Medical Centre, Temuka), (SC DHB Nurse) Sarah Patrick and also Fraser Dunbar (Silver Birches) for your special and personal care in Bob's final days and from the beginning of his journey with you. Bob has had a private cremation as per his final wishes.
"You were only waiting for
this moment to be free,
Blackbird fly, blackbird fly,
Into the light of a dark
black sky"
Messages to: 3/64 Rayner Street North, Temuka.
