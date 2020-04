TENNENT, Robert Peter:8 April 1949 – 27 March 2020Passed away peacefully doing what he loved on the family farm "Wellpark" with his dog Tarn. Loved husband of Lesley for 47 years. Loved son and son-in-law of the late Peter and Julie (Menzies) Tennent and the late Ron and Pat Donehue. Treasured father and father-in-law of Nicola and the late Fainks, Bruce and Louise, Penny and Cam, Tim and Jesse, and special "RP" of his grandchildren Georgina, Kyan, Beau, Louis, Jonty, and Darcie.A man with a larger than life personality, known to many, and loved by many.Due to the current isolation circumstances, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date at Otaio. Messages to: [email protected] or 1132 Waimate Highway, Otaio, RD 1, Timaru 7971.