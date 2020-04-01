TENNENT, Robert Peter:
8 April 1949 – 27 March 2020
Passed away peacefully doing what he loved on the family farm "Wellpark" with his dog Tarn. Loved husband of Lesley for 47 years. Loved son and son-in-law of the late Peter and Julie (Menzies) Tennent and the late Ron and Pat Donehue. Treasured father and father-in-law of Nicola and the late Fainks, Bruce and Louise, Penny and Cam, Tim and Jesse, and special "RP" of his grandchildren Georgina, Kyan, Beau, Louis, Jonty, and Darcie.
A man with a larger than life personality, known to many, and loved by many.
Due to the current isolation circumstances, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date at Otaio. Messages to: [email protected] or 1132 Waimate Highway, Otaio, RD 1, Timaru 7971.
Published in Timaru Herald from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2020