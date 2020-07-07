RAYNER,
Robert Leslie (Bob):
At Timaru Hospital, on July 5, 2020, aged 78. Dearly loved husband of Kathryn (Kath) for 57 years, much loved father and father-in-law of David and Andrea (Wellington), Malvin and Cathy (Perth), Karyn and Hamish Waters (Timaru), Adele and Bruce Calteaux (Nelson), adored Granddad of Timothy, and Jonothan; Melissa, and Daren; Matthew and Chantelle, and Joshua McCullough; Emily, Lauryn, Jason, loved great-Granddad Bob of Jesiah, William, Archer, and Hunter, and a loved brother of Hazel Lock (Invercargill), and Carol Walford (Perth). A celebration of Bob's life will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Thursday, July 9, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery. Messages to the Rayner family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 7, 2020