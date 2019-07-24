PELVIN,
Robert Alexander (Robbie):
Peacefully at home on July 22, 2019, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Christine. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Karen, Suzanne and Tony Charles, and Hayden and Lisa. Inspiring grandad of Jordan, Braeden, Zoe, Charlie, William, and Ngahuia. Respected brother, brother-in-law, and uncle of all his family. Loved son of the late Jim and Gladys, and son-in-law of the late Norman and Emily Sim. Robbie's family would like to thank all the medical staff involved in his treatment for their compassion and care. A service to celebrate Robbie's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Rd, Timaru, on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to 88 Kent St, Timaru, Marchwiel 7910.
Rest in peace - 'Chipin'
Published in Timaru Herald on July 24, 2019