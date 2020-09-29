Robert MULLIGAN

Galbraith Funeral Services Limited
26 King Street
Temuka, Canterbury
036159909
Service
Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Trinity Presbyterian Church Hall
Hally Terrace
Temuka
MULLIGAN,
Robert Raymond (Ray):
Passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Strathallen Life Care, Timaru. In his 94th year. Loved husband of Esme. Loved father and father-in-law of Anthony and Rachel, Malcolm and Kim, and Esme. A cherished "Grandad" of Meghan, Liam; Emily, William, Rosie, and Lucy. A loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages please to The Mulligan Family, c/- 26 King Street, Timaru. A service to celebrate Ray's life is to be held in Trinity Presbyterian Church Hall, Hally Terrace, Temuka, on October 1, at 1.00pm.

Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 29, 2020
