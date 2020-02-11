MIDDLEMISS,
Robert Garth (Bob):
Unexpectedly, after a short illness, at Timaru Hospital, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020; in his 70th year. Loved husband of Janie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Claudette and Clint, Wayne, John, Samuel and Joshua. Loved papa of Caleb, and Cana. A service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1 Swale Street, Oamaru, on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 10.30am, followed by a graveside service at Green Park Cemetery, Brighton Road, Mosgiel, Dunedin, at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 47 Rhodes Street, Waimate.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 11, 2020