MAY, Robert Thomas (Bob):
Peacefully at Elloughton Gardens Rest Home on Monday, March 9, 2020, in his 97th year. Dearly loved husband of Jean for 69 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Beverley and Robert Drummond (Christchurch), Linsay and Carol (Paraparaumu), loved granddad of Rachael, Glen, Donella and great-granddad of Finn, Ari, Isobel, and Nikolai. At Bob's request, a private service has been held. Messages to 24a Rhodes Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 17, 2020