LANGAN,
Robert James (Robbie):
Suddenly taken on June 16, 2019. Loved son of Margaret and Robert Langan. Loved father of Callum, Demi, and Annalise Langan. Sonia, mother of Robbie's children. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Lisa and Trevor, Terry, and Leanne, and partner of Merle. A service for Robbie will be held at Salisbury Park Crematorium, Beaconsfield Road, on Thursday, June 20, at 1.00pm. Donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages to The Langan Family, C/- 58 Cairnmuir Crescent, Cromwell 9310.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 19, 2019