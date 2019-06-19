Robert LANGAN

Guest Book
  • "Sleep easy Robbie, Cheers for all the belly laughs over the..."
    - Becks Cunniff
  • "Remember the laughs we had,always remembered RIP bro"
    - Tuffy
  • "Love you Robbie. Going to miss you so much. I'm glad you..."
    - Bonnie Linton
  • "Robbie my ninja, You will be sorely missed. You had a huge..."
    - scafflife forever
  • "So sorry to read this Maggie and family thoughts are with..."
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Death Notice

LANGAN,
Robert James (Robbie):
Suddenly taken on June 16, 2019. Loved son of Margaret and Robert Langan. Loved father of Callum, Demi, and Annalise Langan. Sonia, mother of Robbie's children. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Lisa and Trevor, Terry, and Leanne, and partner of Merle. A service for Robbie will be held at Salisbury Park Crematorium, Beaconsfield Road, on Thursday, June 20, at 1.00pm. Donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages to The Langan Family, C/- 58 Cairnmuir Crescent, Cromwell 9310.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on June 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.