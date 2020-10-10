Acknowledgement

INDER, Robert Lyall (Lyall):

11.10.1920 - 25.07.2020

On October 11, 2020, Lyall would have turned 100 years. Lyall's family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has shown them love and support following the loss of their loved uncle, great-uncle and great-great-uncle. Special thanks to the many people that were associated to Lyall's care which allowed Lyall to continue living at his home. Special thanks to Dr Sarah Creegan and district nurses from the Waimate Medical Centre, Forward Care, Timaru Occupational Therapists, and his many friends who would visit Lyall regularly at his home for a cup of tea and chat. He treasured these visits very much. The family would also like to thank Aoraki Funeral Services for their guidance, assistance and preparation of a wonderful celebration of Lyall's life.



