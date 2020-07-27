INDER,
Robert Lyall (Lyall):
Peacefully at his home in Waimate, on July 25, 2020; aged 99 years. Much loved son of the late Herbert and Eva. Loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Gladys and Jack, Kathy and Fred, Ivy and Archie, Edna and Jack, James (Jim), Alma and Syd, Lesley, Mavis and Ian, Joyce, and Nola. Loved uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, and wonderful friend to many. The service celebrating Lyall's life will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 59 Shearman Street, Waimate, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 27, 2020