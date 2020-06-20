Robert HYNDMAN

Service Information
Mainland Funerals
40 Harper Street
Timaru, Canterbury
7942
(080)-094-842273
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Lascelles Hall
17 Wilson Street (behind the Church)
View Map
Death Notice

HYNDMAN,
Robert Douglas (Bob):
Passed away peacefully at The Croft on Saturday, March 21, 2020, surrounded by love. A devoted and cherished husband of Rita, and a loyal and respected father and father-in-law of Brett, and Susie and Peter Brooking. An extra special and caring granddad of Riki, Casey, and Jade-Mariah, and great-granddad of Indie-Blue, and Manaaki.
"The full time whistle
has blown"
Messages to 318A Church Street, Timaru 7910. A Memorial Service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at the Lascelles Hall, 17 Wilson Street (behind the Church), on Saturday, June 27 at 1.30pm.

Published in Timaru Herald on June 20, 2020
