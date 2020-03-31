HOWLEY,
Robert Desmond (Bob):
Born January 27, 1938 in Invercargill. It is with much sadness we announce that Dad/Bob passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020 in Timaru Hospital at the age of 82 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Larry, Jan and Ken, Ann and Graeme, Robbie and Karyn, Steve and Sara, Chey and Rachel, and the late Dell. Grandad to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special friend to Lisa, Simon and their family.
He will be greatly missed
and always remembered. Rest in peace Dad.
Due to the current government restrictions, there will not be a funeral service for Bob however a gathering to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. Messages to [email protected] or 89 Mary Ellen Street, Pegasus 7612.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 31, 2020