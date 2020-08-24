HENRY, Robert Raymond:
Peacefully in Timaru, on August 23, 2020, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Gloria, beloved son of the late Emily and Joseph, beloved brother of many, loved dad of Roberta, and Aliana, father-in-law of Wiripoai, and Maturo, dearly loved grandfather of Te Waitauhi and Moni, Everly, Xavier and all the grandchildren, loved great-granddad of Swavae and a loved uncle, cousin and good friend. A gathering for Robert will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North St, on Wednesday, August 26, at 11.00am.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 24, 2020