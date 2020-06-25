GALBRAITH,
Robert Leslie "Bob" :
Passed peacefully at the Oaks Rest Home, June 24, 2020, aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Barbara. Loved father and good mate of Nigel. Loved father and father-in-law of Debbie and Ryan. Dearly loved Poa Bob of Alex, Scarlett, and Rowan. The family wish to thank the staff at Ward 24 Christchurch Hospital and at The Oaks Rest Home for their wonderful care during Bob's short illness. In lieu of flowers donations for the Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A celebration of Bob's life will be held in our Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Saturday, June 27, at 10.30am.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 25, 2020