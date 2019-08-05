Robert FIFIELD

Guest Book
  • "to Janet and Kelvin. Words can never express what I am..."
    - Nola Day
  • "To Megan Kirsty and families Deepest sympathy at your sad..."
    - John Smith
  • "Thinking of you Megan and Kirsty and families at this sad..."
    - Joanna Bailey
  • "My deepest sympathy to all of Roberts family. RIP..."
    - Judy Wesche
  • "I'm sorry for your loss heartfelt condolences @ this sad..."
    - Lisa Clark
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

FIFIELD,
Robert Arthur (Rob):
Passed away suddenly at home, on August 1, 2019, aged 69 years. Dearly loved father of Megan and Brad Forbes, and Kirsty Hughes, special and loved grandad of Hugo, Bria, Molly, and Angus, loved partner of the late Christine Quinn, cherished brother of Janet and Kelvin Love, the late Lorraine Smith, and Trevor and Donna Fifield, and a loved uncle, cousin, and friend. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Rob Fifield, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Rob will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Thursday, August 8, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 5, 2019
