DEWAR,
Robert Douglas (Bob):
Passed away peacefully at Wesley Care Hospital, on Friday, June 21, 2019. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved, loving husband and best friend of Bernice for almost 62 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Robyn and Bryan Fotheringham, Bronwyn and Brent Manderson, Kim, and Lynley and Martin Jamie. Much loved Grandad of Petra Manderson. Loved brother of Norma and Ola (deceased) and Aileen and Greta. Thank you to the staff of Wesley Care for their care of Bob over the last 3 years. Thank you also to the MS and Parkinsons Society for their tremendous support. Funeral details to follow.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 22, 2019