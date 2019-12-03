Robert COBURN

Peacefully at Lister Home Waimate, on Sunday, December 1, 2019, aged 80 years. Formerly of Taeri. Special friend of Marion Thomas, Gordon Thomas, and John Patterson, and a friend to many. Special thanks to the staff at Lister Home and Dr Sarah Creegan for their care and friendship over the past 5 years. A service to celebrate Robert's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 11 John Street, Waimate, on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Waimate Cemetery. Messages to PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.

Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
