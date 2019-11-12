BURNS, John Robert:

Surrounded by his loving family, John went to be with Jesus on Saturday, November 9, 2019, after a brave battle. Much loved and devoted husband of Karlene for 57 years. Dearly loved father of Grant and Tracey, Craig and Zarna, Cameron and Tracey, and Johanna. Treasured papa, poppa, granddad of Mikala, Caitlin, Harrison, Zara, Olivia, Maeve, Lucie and Millie. Much loved brother of Anita (Anne Turner of Timaru). A celebration of John's life will be held at St John's Church, 94 Bureta Road, Tauranga, on Friday, November 15, at 11.00am, to be followed by a burial at Pyes Pa Cemetery.

I have fought the good fight,

I have finished the race,

I have kept the faith.

2 Timothy 4:7-8.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice and St John Ambulance. All communications to the Burns family, C/- Elliotts Funerals, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga.





