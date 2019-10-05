BURNS, Robert Alexander:
Bob, of Upper Moutere, passed away in his 79th year on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Dearly loved only son of Jean and Harry Burns, Timaru. Bob had his childhood years in Timaru and his adult years in the valleys of Upper Moutere. Loved Uncle and Great-Uncle of his nieces and nephews, scattered throughout New Zealand; a wonderful friend of many and local identity. The memorial wake for Bob will be held at the Moutere Inn, 1406 Moutere Highway, Upper Moutere, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 5, 2019