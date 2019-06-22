Robert BROWN

Peacefully at South Canterbury Hospice on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Dearly loved partner of Shirley. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Tracy and Karl, Gina and David, and Anna and Dave. Loved grandad of Nick, Taylor, Ben, Will, Maia, Lucy, Charlie and Katie. Very much loved brother and brother-in-law of Myrna and John, Lawrence and Rose, and Noel and Marie, Helen and Murph (deceased), David and Trish, and John and Jill. Loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces. A service celebrating the life of Brownie will be held at Aoraki Funeral Service Chapel, 160 Mountain View Rd, Timaru, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to South Canterbury Hospice and Cancer Society will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 38 Maltby Ave, West End, Timaru 7910.

