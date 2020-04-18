ALLEN,

Robert Keith (Keith):

Colleen, Sue, and their families, would like to sincerely thank everyone for their support and kind expressions of love and caring on Keith's passing. Thank you to all who were able to attend Keith's service on March 20, we are so grateful a funeral was possible. We would also like to thank Dr Bruce Small for his support over many years, the wonderful staff at Talbot Park who cared for Keith with so much kindness and respect during his time there, Reverend Alan Cummins for taking such a special service, and the staff at Aoraki Funeral Home for their help in arranging all the details and caring for Keith with such dignity. You all made our journey a little easier to accept. Please accept this as a personal thanks to you all.



