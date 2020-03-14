ALLEN,
Robert Keith (Keith):
Passed away peacefully at Talbot Park, on Sunday, February 23, 2020, in his 85th year. Dearly loved and adored husband of the late Marjorie (Bid), and much loved dad of Colleen and Gary Bleeker, and Sue and Tim Shewan. Loved Grandad of Craig Bleeker, Sheree and Jonny Ferrari, Angela Bleeker, Kate and Matt McLaren, and Christina and Nathan Denmead. Loved Great-Grandad of Liam, Connor, Benjamin, Ollie; Sophie, Luca; Joel, Sadie and Bubs; and Theo and Leah. Special thanks to staff at Talbot Park for the kindness and care shown to Keith during his stay there. A service to celebrate Keith's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Friday, March 20, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Allen Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 14, 2020