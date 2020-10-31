HYNDMAN, Rita Catherine:
Passed away peacefully at Timaru Hospital on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. An adored wife of the late Bob, and a cherished and devoted mother and mother-in-law of Brett, and Susie and Peter Brooking. A loved and loving nana of Riki and Julie, Indie-Blue, Casey and Sabyna, Jade-Mariah, Manaaki, and aunt to her nieces and nephews. Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru 7942. A Memorial Service to celebrate Rita's life will be held in Lascelles Hall, 17 Wilson Street (behind the Church), on Saturday, November 7, at 1.00pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 31, 2020