HARRISON, Richard (Dick):
29.8.1927 - 11.7.2020
Tom, Margaretmary, Richard, Jane-Anne, Matthew, Edmund, and Cecelia-Ruth, along with their families, wish to thank all family, friends, neighbours, and work colleagues for the baking, phone calls, flowers, cards and the many kind words and stories of the past involving Dad, following his passing. We (as a family) would like to especially mention our thanks to Raewyn and all the staff at "wonderful" Wallingford for their great care and professionalism during the final two years of his life with them. We would also like to acknowledge the help and beneficial advice of Craig Wilson (Galbraith Funeral Services) throughout the funeral process. Dad's keen sense of understanding of people and how to help them, with his quiet manner and advice for all of life events faced, will be sadly missed by all who knew him well.
May he rest in peace
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 5, 2020