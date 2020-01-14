COLE, Richard Downing:
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital, surrounded by loving family, on January 12, 2020; aged 74 years. Dearly loved soul mate of Denise of 49 years. Dearly loved father of Steven and Malcolm and dear friend of their partners Rachelle and Abby.
"Anyone can be a father,
but it takes someone
special to be a dad,
and that's why I call you Dad."
Loved son of the late Rob and Hope. Respected brother-in-law of the Lyons family. Beloved cousin, uncle, nephew, and friend to many. Dedicated golfer who will be missed at Levels Golf Course.
"The kindest soul with a
knack for a conversation."
According to the families wishes, a private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held at a later date, details to follow. Messages to the Cole Family, 49 Kauri Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Jan. 14, 2020