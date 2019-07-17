Rex CROSS

CROSS, Rex Stanley:
Peacefully at home, on Monday, July 15, 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Noeline for 63 years. Loved father and father-in-law of the late Stephen, Gary and Jennifer, Leane and Craig, Sheryl and Brant. Loved Grandad of his 7 grandchildren and 4 great-granddaughters. A service to celebrate Rex's life will be held at the Temuka Baptist Church, Denmark Street, Temuka, on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by the interment at the Temuka Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Temuka St John would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages to 15 Gammack Street, Temuka.

Published in Timaru Herald on July 17, 2019
