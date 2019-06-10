Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at Elloughton Gardens, Timaru, on Friday, June 7, 2019; aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Andy. Much loved cornerstone of our family - Dianne and Andy Anderson, Trevor and Doris, Bev Griffin (deceased), Gail and Michael Curran, Bobbi (Robyn) and Malcolm Spence, and David and Debbie. Dear friend of Glenn Kensington. Loved and adored nanny pops to her grandchildren, Bronwyn, Craig, Tasha, Dean, Yvonne, Steven, Rachel, Shaun, Liam (deceased) and Jessica; and to her great-grandchildren Ethan, Savana, Taylor, Shayla, Charlotte, Ruby, Jade, Ali, Sam, Holly, and Riley. A service to celebrate Reta's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to 99 Grants Road, Timaru 7910.







