Rema MCCLELLAND

Service Information
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 3, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel
160 Mountain View Road
Timaru
Death Notice

McCLELLAND, Rema
Colleen (nee Valentine):
The time has finally arrived to celebrate the life of Rema with a memorial service. We would love you to join us for Rema's special tribute to be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Friday, July 3, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to South Canterbury Hospice would be gratefully appreciated and can be left at the service. We look forward to seeing you there, to share this special occasion with our family.

Published in Timaru Herald on June 27, 2020
