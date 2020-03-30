McCLELLAND, Rema
(nee Valentine):
Passed away at South Canterbury Hospice with her two loving daughters by her side on Friday, March 27, 2020. Loving and much loved wife of the late Tony. Cherished partner and very special best friend of John Parish. Precious and very much loved mother and mother-in-law of Juliette and Rob Peck, Tania Buchanan and the late Merv Buchanan. Much loved, trendy and super fun Nan of Dan and Hanna, Jared, Emma and Shannan, Todd and Max. Great-Nan of Millie and Bria. Due to the current circumstance a memorial service for Rema will be held at a later date.
You guided us all with love,
Enriched our spirit,
And added sparkle to
our world.
May the sun always shine
on you.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 30, 2020