Passed peacefully at Timaru Hospice on August 1, 2019 after a brave battle; aged 74 years. Much loved husband and best friend of Paula, devoted Dad and father-in-law of Craig (deceased) and Jo, Grant and Sue, Sarah, Ashley, Riley and Kristi. Treasured Grandpa of Caitlin, Nikita and Simon, Shauni and Scott, Chrissy, Bradley and Melissa, Alliana, Sophie, Jackson, Noah and Georgia and Great Grandpa of Evie. Cherished Poppa of Leah. A service to celebrate Reg's life will be held at the Orari Hall, McDonald Street, Orari on Wednesday, August 7, at 11am, followed by interment at the Geraldine Cemetery. Messages to 142 Julloch Road, Orari.

Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 5, 2019
