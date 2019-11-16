Reginald HASLAM

Peacefully at Glenwood Rest Home Timaru, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, aged 89. Dearly loved husband of Jean for 63 years. Much loved father of Liz Delamere and partner Steve Coal, Mark, and Steve. Loved grandpa of all his grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Forward Care, Timaru Hospital and Glenwood Rest Home for their wonderful care of Reg. A service for Reg will be held at Salisbury Park Crematorium, Landsborough Road, Timaru, on Monday, November 18, at 11.00am. Messages to 19 Grandi Avenue, Timaru 7910.

Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 16, 2019
