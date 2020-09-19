BERAN,
Raymond Frank (Ray):
Passed away peacefully at the Hospice South Canterbury on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, surrounded by love. A loved and loving husband of Daphne, and a devoted father and father-in-law of Cathy and Geoff (dec) Upston, and Felix and Heather. A loved grand and great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Ray's family wish to thank the dedicated staff of Timaru Hospital and South Canterbury Hospice for the wonderful care and respect shown to Ray while in their care. Messages to 14B Bidwill Street, Timaru 7910. A service to celebrate Ray's life will be held at St Stephen's Presbyterian Church, 349 Wai iti Road, Timaru, on Monday, September 21 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery (entrance off Collins Street).
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 19, 2020