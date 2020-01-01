SMITH-CAIRD,
Raukura Rangihanu (Kura):
Sunrise 1 May 1942 Passed away peacefully in Lower Hutt Hospital. Loving daughter of the late Te Wenenga and Rangihanu Parata, loving sister of the late Olive, Josie, Jensen, Ted, Tohuroa, Wene, Tuppy and loving sister to Harry and Dornel Reynolds, loved mother of Matt and Sean, daughters-in-law Raquel and Megan, loving mokopuna of Garry, Meren, Jazmin, Madison and Lucas. Loving whanau to Ramon, Christine, Lars and Chelsea. Aunty to many nieces and nephews, and driving instructor to many. Our mother's service will be held at Whakarongotai Marae, Waikanae, on 1st January at 11.00am, interment at Ruakohatu urupa.
Moe mai raa e kui ki tou moengaro
Published in Timaru Herald on Jan. 1, 2020