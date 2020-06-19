JACOB, Rajan:
Passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, surrounded by love of his family. Cherished husband of Tess, and a respected and devoted father and father-in-law of Zinzi and Liki, Josef, and Jorge. A treasured son of Simon and Gracykutty (both deceased), and loved brother and brother-in-law of Charly (dec) and Jolly, Prakash and Mini, Sheela and Jose, and Shyla and George.
"Rest in Peace"
Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Rajan's life will be held at St Thomas' Catholic Church, Mountainview Road, Today (Friday), June 19, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 19, 2020