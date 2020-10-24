STOREY,
Prudence Alexandra (Pru):
Passed away peacefully at Timaru Hospital on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. A devoted and loving wife of the late Jim, and a loved and adored mother of Shane, and Simon. A cherished Nanny Pru of Annaliese; Mai, and Emma. Special thanks to the Staff at Elloughton Gardens for the long term care given to Pru, and the Timaru Hospital Medical Ward Team. Messages to 3/840 Whangaparaoa Road, Auckland 0930. In keeping with the families wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 24, 2020