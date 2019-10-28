WEEKS,
Preston Albert (Nuff):
LAC Planewright, 75732 RNZAF, 1951-1960 - Malayan Emergency - 14 Squadron. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Huriata (Sue), loved brother of Ernie and Myrtle (deceased). Dearly loved Dad of Tahu and Tanya, Riki and June, and Keri and Donna. Much loved Granddad of Neihana, Iriora, Ria, Keriana, Ariana, Daisy, Marli, Matua, Teriwai, and Kara. Loving Great-Granddad to all his mokopuna. Loved friend of Maurice Dick and Kevin and Lyn Harrison. A service to celebrate Preston's life will be held at Te Aitarakihi, Bridge Rd, Timaru, at 11.00am, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. A heartfelt thanks to the staff at South Canterbury Hospice and the Presbyterian Social Services for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to South Canterbury Hospice.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 28, 2019