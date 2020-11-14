GROOT, Piet:
Margaretha, Julie, Marilyn, Peter and families wish to thank everyone for their love, support and empathy shown to us during the loss of a much loved husband, father, father-in-law, Opa, brother, Uncle, and friend. The visits, flowers, food, cards, emails and phone calls are overwhelming and much appreciated. Special thanks to Dr John Fanning, Ian McDonald, Ron and Pauline Heney, Gail Bradley, Lorna and Alan Brehaut, Jim Emerson, Dr Slagle, Dr Caspritz, Dr Wallace, Dr Harry, ICU and Ward 3 staff Timaru Hospital.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 14, 2020