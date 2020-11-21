ADAMSON,
Phyllis (nee Sole):
Phyllis passed away peacefully at Lister Home on November 14, 2020. Wife of the late Keith Adamson, sister to the late Eric and Teddy Sole. A beloved mum, nanny, auntie and friend to all. She will be deeply missed.
Your contagious smile, calming presence and reassuring words will forever be felt as a cherished
memory of the heart.
In respect of Phyllis' wishes, a private interment will be held. Messages to the Adamson family, c/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 21, 2020