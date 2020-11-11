Petrus GROOT

Guest Book
  • "Will miss you Pete. I have very fond memories, and had some..."
    - Craig McConnell
  • "I'll miss you Pete, so many good memories x"
    - Sally Richards
  • "You will be sadly missed. By all your friends and work..."
    - Kevin Ancell
  • "Thinking of you Julie, many happy memories"
    - Ngaire Whytock
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Death Notice

GROOT, Petrus Johannes:
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Piet on November 6, 2020. Aged 85. Dearly beloved husband of Margaretha for 62 years. Beloved father and father-in-law of Julie and Bob, Marilyn and Kevin, Peter and Margot and Sonya (dec). Dearly loved Opa of Jodie and Mark, Tony and Rebecca, Gerard and Maddy, Ricky and Kyla, Haylee and Tom, Sam and Tara, Ben and Taylor, Matt and Danielle. Great-Opa of Emily, Ava, George, Parker, Mackenzie, Millie, Grace, Gus, Abbie, Lexie, Paige and Mila. Dearly loved brother-in-law and Uncle of Hans, Lynne, Jaine, Janene and Nicholas. Cherished brother of Nic (dec), Tiny (dec), Bep (dec), Margriet (dec), Jan (dec), Arie, Wim, Ton, Corrie, Kees, Gonnie, and families. As per Piet's wishes, a private service was held. Messages to 80 Evans Street, Timaru.

Published in Timaru Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020
