WASHINGTON, Peter Alan:
Suzanne, Brian, Bronwyn and their families sincerely thank everyone for their expressions of sympathy at the sad loss of a loved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. The kind messages, phone calls, flowers, baking and visits were very much appreciated. A very special thank you to the Highfield Lifecare staff for their care of Peter. Also to Dr Ron Griffiths, Julie at Aoraki Funeral Services and the Reverend Alan Cummins for officiating the service.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 3, 2020