WASHINGTON, Peter Alan:
Peacefully surrounded with family at his side on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Highfield Lifecare Rest Home, Timaru, in his 84th year. Loved husband of Suzanne. Much loved father and father-in-law to Brian and Jackie (ChCh), and Bronwyn and Chris Milne. Loved brother and brother-in-law. A fun loving and much loved poppa to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to Dr Ron Griffiths for his compassionate and dedicated care of our dear father. Our grateful and appreciative thanks to the team at Highfield Lifecare Rest Home. A private family service to celebrate Peter's life has been held. Messages to Washington Family, 22B Dee Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 8, 2020