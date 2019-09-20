Peter UDEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter UDEN.
Service Information
Galbraith Funeral Services Limited
26 King Street
Temuka, Canterbury
036159909
Death Notice

UDEN, Peter:
Peacefully, surrounded by family at Hospice South Canterbury, on Thursday September 19, 2019, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Barbara. Loved father of Sharon (dec) and Brett, Kay and Blair, Mark and Amanda. Treasured grandad of Tayla, Caitlin, Hannah, Sharon, Chrystal, and Jade. A service for Peter will be held at St Joseph's Church Hall, Denmark Street, Temuka, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by the interment at the Temuka Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and can be left at the service.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.