Service Information
Mainland Funerals
40 Harper Street
Timaru, Canterbury
7942
(080)-094-842273
Death Notice

STIRLING,
Peter Henry (Pete):
Passed away peacefully at his home in Cave on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. A fabulous husband, soulmate and best friend of Cheryl and a devoted and loving father and father-in-law of Hayden, and Kristyn and Luke. A proud granddad of Legion, and Angel; and Quinn, and best mate of his fur babies Harley, and Holly. A treasured youngest son of Bob and Sadie (both deceased), loved brother and brother-in-law of Colin and Pat (TeAnau), Glenys (Whakatane), and uncle to his nieces and nephews. Messages to 5 Philip Street, Cave 7957. In keeping with Pete's wishes a private cremation has been held. Memorial Service details to follow.

Published in Timaru Herald on June 20, 2020
