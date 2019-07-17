PROSSER, Peter John S.W.:
On July 11, 2019, peacefully, at home, McKenzie Lifestyle Village, Geraldine. Loved husband of the late Carol. Loved dad of Chris, Nick and Sally and Bob. Loved grandad and great-grandad of all his grandchildren, and much loved by carers, friends and very many in local and wider communities. Funeral details to follow in Saturday's newspaper. Messages to: Sally Park, 10 Killick Place, Marchweil, Timaru 7910; or email Chris at [email protected]
Published in Timaru Herald on July 17, 2019