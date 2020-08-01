O'LOUGHLIN, Peter Edward:
On Monday, July 28, 2020, at South Canterbury Hospice; in his 72nd year. Dearly loved partner and best friend of Shirley for over 20 years. Dearly loved father of Jane (Wellington), and Jared (Melbourne), and beloved 'Poppa Peter' of great- granddaughter Harriet. Special friend of Douglas (Christchurch); Grace and India (Timaru); Tracey, Sam, Edward and George (England). A much loved brother of Monica Dolan (Winton).
'A gentle man, now at rest'
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Rosary will be recited at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountainview Road, Timaru, on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 7.00pm. A Funeral Service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at St Thomas' Catholic Church, 12 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11.00am, followed by an interment at Timaru Cemetery. Messages to: 258a Otipua Road, Timaru.
R.I.P.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 1, 2020