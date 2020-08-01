Peter O'LOUGHLIN

  • "So sad to read of Peter's death. First got to know Peter in..."
    - Kevin Leary
  • "So sad to hear of Pete's passing. A truly awesome Man...."
    - Jimmy Welsh
  • "Good memories of Pete.R.I.P. Mate"
    - Wally Bell
  "O'LOUGHLIN, Peter Edward: At Timaru on Tuesday, July 28,..."
    - Peter OùLOUGHLIN
    Published in: The Timaru Herald
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Rosary
Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Thomas' Catholic Church
12 Mountain View Road
Timaru
O'LOUGHLIN, Peter Edward:
On Monday, July 28, 2020, at South Canterbury Hospice; in his 72nd year. Dearly loved partner and best friend of Shirley for over 20 years. Dearly loved father of Jane (Wellington), and Jared (Melbourne), and beloved 'Poppa Peter' of great- granddaughter Harriet. Special friend of Douglas (Christchurch); Grace and India (Timaru); Tracey, Sam, Edward and George (England). A much loved brother of Monica Dolan (Winton).
'A gentle man, now at rest'
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Rosary will be recited at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountainview Road, Timaru, on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 7.00pm. A Funeral Service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at St Thomas' Catholic Church, 12 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11.00am, followed by an interment at Timaru Cemetery. Messages to: 258a Otipua Road, Timaru.
R.I.P.

Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 1, 2020
