MAGUIRE,
Peter Lawrence (Bill):
Died peacefully in Timaru Hospital, after a short illness, on December 7, 2019; aged 60 years. Dearly loved son of the late Rene and Ray Maguire. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Kevin and Janet, Sue and Adi Campbell, Percy and Freda, John and Jennine, Chris and Heather, and the late Karen. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Thank you to the caring staff at ICU, Timaru Hospital. A private cremation has been held for Bill. Messages to Maguire Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru, 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 10, 2019