  • "Thoughts with all the family at this time."
    - Nigel Booth
  • "Rest in peace Bill, you were a wonderful gentle man and my..."
    - Dawn Jefferies
  • "RIP Bill. You and Rob (Doc) can have a few quiets"
Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Death Notice

MAGUIRE,
Peter Lawrence (Bill):
Died peacefully in Timaru Hospital, after a short illness, on December 7, 2019; aged 60 years. Dearly loved son of the late Rene and Ray Maguire. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Kevin and Janet, Sue and Adi Campbell, Percy and Freda, John and Jennine, Chris and Heather, and the late Karen. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Thank you to the caring staff at ICU, Timaru Hospital. A private cremation has been held for Bill. Messages to Maguire Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru, 7942.

Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 10, 2019
