JOST, Peter:
(Reg No Y78291 Retired Flight Sgt RNZAF) Passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital. Loved husband of Denise. Much loved father and father-in-law of Aaron and Natasha, and Jason and Leeanna. Cherished Grandad of Laticia and Waverly. Loved brother of Lorraine and Margaret. A loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages can be sent to the Jost family, 307 King Street, Temuka. A service for Peter is to be held at Galbraiths Funeral Services, 26 King Street, Temuka on Thursday, September 24, at 1.00pm, thereafter burial at the Temuka Cemetery.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 22, 2020