CONROY, Peter Martin:
Peacefully at Elloughton Gardens on September 30, 2020, aged 92 years. Loved husband of the late Jo, loved dad of Maureen (dec), Tracy (dec), Danny and Donna, and Patrick, loved granddad of Sophie, Aaron, and Melanie, and his great-grandson Jeremiah. A Requiem Mass for Peter will be celebrated at St Thomas Church, Mountain View Road, on Saturday, October 3, at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery. Messages to 16 Rose Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 1, 2020