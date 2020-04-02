BURTON, Peter James:
Passed away on March 30, 2020, in Timaru Hospital; aged 88 years. Loved husband of Val (Waimate) and loved father and father-in-law of Ian and Christine (Rangiora), Neil and Michelle (Methven), Chris and Mike Moffat (Hunter), and Alan and Moria (Black Forest, Benmore). Loving old Grandad to his 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. In accordance with the family wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages to [email protected]
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 2, 2020